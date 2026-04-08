9 nabbed for ‘paihi’ modus in Navotas; oil tanker, cargo vessel seized

Nine individuals were arrested by the police for illegally selling 65,000 liters of diesel worth around P9.7 million, along with a tanker and a cargo vessel at Pier 5 of the Navotas Fish-fort complex, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. announced following his order to police commanders to intensify operations against fuel pilferage or “paihi.”

“This illegal activity poses real danger to our communities. We want to send a strong message that those who would dare to ignore our warning on this matter will be dealt with the full force of the law,” Nartatez said.

HPG director Police Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan said his men from the National Capital Region (NCR) reportedly tailed a tanker with a fake license plate, which was allegedly being used to distribute the petroleum product.

It led to the interception of the tanker loaded with 15,000 liters of diesel, and after coordinating with the police’s Maritime Group and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Batangan said they were able to locate the barge carrying more than 50,000 liters of diesel product.

“We caught nine people in the area, and when we inquired for the pertinent documents, they failed to present them. This led to their arrest and the seizure of the petroleum products,” said Batangan.

The official said they are now conducting an investigation to determine the big bosses of the nine arrested suspects, as well as the origin of the confiscated diesel.

The operation was carried out as the PNP stepped up intelligence-gathering and operations against hoarders and those who want to exploit the soaring prices of petroleum products.

Nartatez lauded the successful operation and vowed to sustain the campaign against energy-related illegal activities.

“These activities threaten public safety and the legitimate fuel supply. We will sustain our operations to hold those responsible accountable,” said Nartatez.

He also underscored the role of the public in maintaining safety as he vowed that any establishment of illegal fuel depots will be dealt with firmly.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility. If you see suspicious activities, like illegal fuel transfers in residential areas, report it immediately to the nearest police station or through our hotlines. Your vigilance is our best defense,” the police chief said.