Magsayo: I am strong, I am powerful

By REYNALD MAGALLON

After announcing his arrival at the new division, Mark Magsayo is ready to take on anyone coming at him.

The 30-year-old pride of Tagbilaran City, Bohol is all pumped up following his impressive fifth round technical knockout victory over Feargal McCrory in their lightweight bout in Zuffa Boxing 5 on Monday, April 6.

Fighting without the need to drastically cut weight, Magsayo said he’s feeling more energetic and powerful in the new weight class.

“Big difference. The weight, the training camp, the sparring and everything. I’m strong. I’m powerful in this division. This is my prime. This is my weight,” said Magsayo, who signed a three-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing.

“I know there’s a lot of good fighters in the lightweight division, but I’m the best. Who’s gonna fight me in this division? Let’s go,” he added.

The lightweight division of Zuffa Boxing, however, is only taking to form with American Andres Cortes emerging as a potential next fight likely by August.

The stable also has former junior welterweight titleholder Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela in the mix, as well as Dominican lightweight Edwin De Los Santos who once fought and challenged Shakur Stevenson.

Cortes, likewise, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Eridson Garcia in the main event of the Zuffa Boxing 5.

A fight outside Zuffa Boxing is also possible, especially with Magsayo rated No 5 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and 12 in World Boxing Council (WBC).

“There’s a lot of good fighters in this division at 135, but I think I’m one of the best. I want to fight the best. I can show more. I can entertain fans. I can bring fans,” said Magsayo.