Special payout set for unlisted, unclaimed fuel subsidy – DSWD

A special payout for transport workers in Metro Manila who were initially excluded or were unable to claim their P5,000 fuel subsidy from the government is set to be conducted next week, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Tuesday, April 7.

According to DSWD Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao, members of the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) and Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (JODA) will be among the beneficiaries of the payout.

Also included are qualified Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) drivers, motorcycle taxi riders, and delivery riders who were either not included in the initial list or failed to claim their assistance during earlier payout schedules.

“We have identified four payout sites—mayroon po sa South, sa North, sa Central NCR—para hindi mahirapan ang ating mga drivers na pupunta pa sa malalayong payout sites (We have identified four payout sites—there are locations in the South, North, and Central NCR—so our drivers will not have difficulty going to far payout sites),” Dumlao said.

She added that the DSWD will release the list of payout locations once these are finalized.

The agency is also coordinating with transport network companies (TNCs) to verify beneficiary lists and remove duplicate entries.

“Kaya nagsasagawa tayo ng verification at nakikipag-ugnayan tayo sa mga TNCs para maikumpara ang listahan ng drivers at maiwasan ang duplication (That is why we are conducting verification and coordinating with TNCs to compare the list of drivers and avoid duplication),” she said.

Dumlao assured that funds under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program remain sufficient to cover all intended beneficiaries.

Each qualified beneficiary will receive P5,000 to help cushion the impact of rising fuel prices amid global geopolitical tensions. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)