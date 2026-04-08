4 QC diesel theft suspects identified, 2 surrender – QCPD

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said four men involved in a diesel pilferage incident in Quezon City last March 31, including two who have surrendered, will face theft charges.

QCPD Chief Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said the incident occurred in Barangay Greater Fairview, involving a parked Isuzu Elf truck.

Police said the suspects forcibly opened the truck’s diesel tank and siphoned around 60 liters of fuel valued at P7,080 before fleeing in a red Mitsubishi Mirage sedan with an unknown plate number.

Acting on the report, police conducted CCTV backtracking and forward tracking, leading to the identification of the suspects.

Alias “Ezekiel,” the driver, and alias “Benjie,” the lookout, voluntarily surrendered to Police Station 5 in Fairview and admitted their participation in the incident.

During the investigation, Benjie identified his companions as alias “Albert,” 32, who siphoned the diesel, and alias “Bimbo,” 19, both residents of Barangay Commonwealth, who also acted as lookouts.

The two suspects remain at large and are the subject of a manhunt operation.

The stolen diesel was later sold to public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in the Litex area for P3,500.

Records showed that Benjie has prior robbery cases in Tarlac, violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and illegal gambling, while Albert has a prior theft case in Silang, Cavite.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle used in the incident was acquired through a “pasalo” arrangement in November 2025 and later rented by the suspects through the live-in partner of Ezekiel.

The QCPD said a complaint for theft will be filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, while coordination with the Land Transportation Office is underway for the issuance of a show-cause order against the vehicle’s registered owner and driver.

Silvio urged the public to remain vigilant as authorities continue to pursue the remaining suspects. (Trixee Rosel)