News

Man siphons fuel from parked truck in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
CCTV footage shows a man siphoning diesel from a parked truck in Barangay Fairview, Quezon City on March 31. (Screengrab from Dennis Carpio)

Police are on the hunt for a man caught siphoning the fuel from a parked truck in Quezon City on March 31, draining about 70 liters of fuel valued at around P10,000 from its tank.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the incident occurred in Barangay Fairview and was caught on CCTV.

Based on the initial investigation, the suspect arrived in a car, parked beside the truck, and siphoned fuel from its tank before quickly escaping.

The truck owner said the vehicle was supposed to be used for a trip to Bulacan when the driver noticed that the fuel tank was already empty despite being filled earlier.

They later discovered that the truck’s fuel tank cap had been forcibly opened, prompting them to report the incident to the police.

Backtracking and forward-tracking operations were launched by the police to identify and apprehend the suspect. (Hannah Nicol)

 

Cebu regains Reyna ng Aliwan crown
PNP ready for Marcos interment
Bicol stars
Duterte’s June 12 heckler charged
Cabanatuan wanted man nadakip
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Foxies stun Chameleons, advance to PVL semis

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Foxies stun Chameleons, advance to PVL semis
Headlines Sports Volleyball
Bearwin Meily at asawa, nagbahagi ng healing journey matapos ang infidelity
Entertainment
A commitment to authenticity: Gerald Anderson on playing a Muslim in ‘Blood vs. Duty’
Entertainment
PH athletes to see clearer path to success
Sports