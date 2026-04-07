Man siphons fuel from parked truck in QC

Police are on the hunt for a man caught siphoning the fuel from a parked truck in Quezon City on March 31, draining about 70 liters of fuel valued at around P10,000 from its tank.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the incident occurred in Barangay Fairview and was caught on CCTV.

Based on the initial investigation, the suspect arrived in a car, parked beside the truck, and siphoned fuel from its tank before quickly escaping.

The truck owner said the vehicle was supposed to be used for a trip to Bulacan when the driver noticed that the fuel tank was already empty despite being filled earlier.

They later discovered that the truck’s fuel tank cap had been forcibly opened, prompting them to report the incident to the police.

Backtracking and forward-tracking operations were launched by the police to identify and apprehend the suspect. (Hannah Nicol)