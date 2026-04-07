A commitment to authenticity: Gerald Anderson on playing a Muslim in ‘Blood vs. Duty’

Gerald Anderson is putting authenticity first in his latest role, and it shows.

In “Blood vs. Duty,” Gerald plays Jalil, a devout Muslim with strong ties to family and community.

Instead of treating the role as just another character, he took extra steps to make sure the portrayal feels real, respectful, grounded.

“Unang-una, may mga naging consultant kami,” he shared during a recent interview, pointing to the production’s collaboration with cultural experts.

But his preparation didn’t stop there.

“Sa personal time ko, may mga iba pa akong natanong… Nakipagkita ako sa kanila just to get more information.”

That extra effort reflects how seriously he takes the role.

Gerald also shared that his connection to the character runs deeper than the script.

“Bata pa lang ako, exposed na ako sa kultura ng Muslim,” he said. “And I’ve always been fascinated sa Islam.”

That familiarity helped guide how he approached Jalil, not as a stereotype, but as a fully realized person with beliefs, struggles, and a strong sense of identity.

The story itself mirrors issues audiences recognize.

Gerald pointed out how the series touches on conflict, family, and difficult choices that feel real and familiar.

“Makikita mo at maririnig mo ang ganitong mga conflict and you just want to understand why it led to this,” he said.

The actor also praised the team behind the series, including co-star Richard Gutierrez, for sharing the same commitment to elevating local action drama.

“Gusto ko na pareho kami ng goal… we want to come up with something exciting, new for local audiences,” he shared.

Gerald emphasized that “Blood vs. Duty” is more than just the usual action vehicle. It is about elevated storytelling, respect, and giving audiences something meaningful to connect with.

For him, authenticity is not just part of the process, it is the foundation.

The show airs from Monday to Friday at 8 p.m across ABS-CBN platforms.

The action-drama is also available on Netflix and iWant.