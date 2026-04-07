In preparation for bigger bout, Ifugao’s ‘Wonder Boy’ battles Cebuano pug

The journey towards a shot at a world boxing championship continues for unbeaten bantamweight prospect Carl Jammes Martin.

The 26-year-old Filipino returns to the ring for the first time this year and will face tough Cebuano fighter Carlo Demecillo on May 16 at the Philippine Marine Corp in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig.

The clash is set for 12 rounds in a fight where Martin said he’ll come along with a ‘title eliminator’ mindset.

“Iniisip ng buong team na world title eliminator ito. Para sa next fight, kung mabigyan tayo ng pagkakataon, maging ready na kami na lumaban para sa world title,” said Martin, who sports a perfect record of 27-0 including 20 KOs.

The 5-foot-6 Lagawe, Ifugao native was with his father and head trainer Abel Martin when they appeared in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

While the elder Martin, a former pro fighter himself from Cebu, said his son is already ripe to fight for a world crown, they’re still taking things with a lot of caution.

“Sa ganyang mga bagay, hindi naman kami nagmamadali. Kasi mahirap din yung nagmamadali na hindi naman sigurado,” said Martin’s trainer in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

“Hindi na rin naman siguro magtatagal na kung ipagkaloob ng Diyos yan, baka ngayong 2026 maibigay yung world title fight na.”

Martin, who last fought as part of the ‘Thrilla in Manila’ 50th anniversary celebration last October 2025 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, is currently handled by MP Promotions and ranked no. 2 in the WBO.

Mexican Christian Medina is the reigning WBO champion at 118lbs, while compatriot Jose Salas Reyes owns the IBF title belt. The Japanese pair of Seiya Tsutsumi and Takuma Inoue on the other hand, hold the WBA and WBC championships, respectively.

“Handa kami. Ready kaming lumaban kahit sa ibang bansa,” said Martin of the possibility of meeting any of the four reigning bantamweight champions of the world.

But for now, his focus is with the 29-year-old Demecillo, holder of a 19-12-2 record, with 11 KOs.

“Patuloy yung pag-eensayo namin. Nakatutok kami sa conditioning kasi itong fight na ito ay hindi magiging madali para sa akin. So pinag-hahandaan talaga namin ito. Focus talaga kami sa training,” said Martin.

The fight card is a joint venture by trainer Joven Jimenez and former world champion Jerwin Ancajas, along with Olympic bronze medal winner Eumir Marcial.