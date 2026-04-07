Filipina, 3 others killed in Haifa strike

A young Filipina was killed together with her three other relatives in a missile strike that hit a residential area in Haifa, Israel, on the evening of April 5.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 7, the Embassy of the State of Israel in the Philippines confirmed the deaths of Vladimir Gershovich, 73; his wife, Lena Ostrovsky, 68; their only son, Dmitry “Dima” Gershovich, 42; and his wife, Lucille Jane Gershovich, a 29-year-old Filipino citizen.

According to the embassy, Lucille and Dima were married in April 2024, marking the start of what relatives described as a new chapter together—cut short by the deadly attack.

The Israeli Embassy described the incident as a devastating loss that wiped out two generations of one family in a single moment.

“Two generations of one family were killed in this attack, another stark reminder that the Iranian regime continues to target civilians indiscriminately,” the embassy said.

The attack, which struck a residential area, underscores the growing risks faced by civilians amid escalating regional tensions.

Israel expressed “profound solidarity” with the bereaved family and the Filipino community, acknowledging the deep sense of loss felt in both nations.

“We mourn together and honor their memory with dignity,” the embassy said.

Call for respect and remembrance

The deaths of Lucille and her family highlight the human cost of conflict—one that continues to reverberate far beyond the borders where the violence occurs.

The embassy urged respect for the family during this difficult time, emphasizing the importance of remembering those who lost their lives.

In an earlier statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also expressed “deep sorrow” over the death of another Filipina amid tensions in the Middle East.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv continues to assist her family and arrange the earliest possible repatriation of her remains despite ongoing travel constraints in the region. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)