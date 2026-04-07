GMA stations dominate Mega Manila radio, widen lead over rivals — Nielsen data

GMA Network’s flagship radio stations further tightened their grip on Mega Manila’s airwaves in March, commanding more than half of the listening audience while competitors lagged significantly behind, according to Nielsen Radio Audience Measurement (RAM) data.

Super Radyo DZBB 594 posted a 56.3 percent audience share, dwarfing rival AM stations.

Industry observers attribute DZBB’s sustained lead to its strong lineup of news and public affairs programs, particularly its flagship early morning block “Dobol B sa News TV,” which simulcasts on television as Dobol B TV. The program’s mix of breaking news, traffic updates, and real-time public service segments continues to draw commuters and early risers.

Public affairs programs such as “Saksi sa Dobol B” and hard-hitting commentary segments have also reinforced the station’s credibility, especially during major national developments. Its long-running drama anthology podcast “Sumasapuso,” meanwhile, has expanded DZBB’s reach to digital listeners.

The gap was similarly pronounced on the FM band, where Barangay LS 97.1 secured a 54.9 percent audience share.

Barangay LS’s dominance has been driven largely by its highly engaging entertainment and storytelling segments. Programs such as “Barangay Love Stories” and “Liham ng Gabi” continue to attract a loyal following, blending drama, romance, and listener participation. The station’s strong roster of DJs and interactive call-in segments have also helped sustain its mass appeal.

The latest figures point to an increasingly consolidated radio landscape in Mega Manila, with GMA stations leveraging both legacy strengths and digital extensions. By pairing traditional broadcast with livestreaming and on-demand content, the network has managed to deepen audience engagement, leaving competitors struggling to close the gap.