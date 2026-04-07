The need to stay informed: Why accessible, timely information matters

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

In today’s fast-moving environment, staying informed is no longer optional, it is essential.

Access to reliable news and relevant discussions allows individuals to make better decisions, anticipate changes, and respond effectively to developments that affect their lives, families, and communities.

From economic updates to public policy, overseas employment concerns, and social issues, timely information plays a critical role in helping people stay prepared and aware.

For many, especially overseas Filipino workers and their families, access to credible and up-to-date reporting can also serve as a vital link to developments back home.

Recognizing this need, Abante continues to refine their programming to make information more accessible and responsive to audience demands.

Their refreshed programming lineup now features new shows and updated time slots aimed at delivering more focused news coverage, public affairs discussions, and accessible content for Filipino audiences in the Philippines and abroad.

One of the key additions is “OFW Konek,” hosted by broadcast journalist Wej Cudiamat. The program focuses on the experiences and concerns of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), providing a platform for discussions on issues that directly impact Filipinos working abroad and their families.

Meanwhile, “Hoy Listen,” hosted by Ely Saludar, offers a more direct and issue-driven format. The program presents discussions on current events in a straightforward manner, helping audiences better understand key national and social issues without unnecessary complexity.

To support the need for continuous access to information, daily news programs are scheduled across key time slots: “Abante sa Umaga” (7:00 AM – 8:00 AM), “Abante sa Tanghali” (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM), “Teletabloid Newscast” (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

The lineup also includes programs dedicated to sports, lifestyle, and entertainment, offering a broader mix of content: “Sportalakan” (Mondays and Thursdays, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM), “Sports Now” (Monday to Friday, 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM), “Abante Pilipinas” (5:00 AM), “Walang Atrasan” (6:00 AM), “Ah Eh Minin” (MWF, 10:00 AM), “Marisol Academy” (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays)

These programs provide updates and discussions on sports, showbiz, and trending topics, catering to audiences seeking both analysis and lighter content.

These are all available across multiple platforms, including DWAR Abante Radyo 1494, official social media pages, Skycable Channel 85, Converge Channel 79, TCL Smart TV, K5 News FM, Blast TV, Samsung TV Plus, kAPPit-bahay Channel, and Amasian TV.

Ultimately, in an age where information shapes not just opinions but real-life decisions, Abante reinforces a simple but critical principle: that every Filipino, whether at home or abroad, deserves clear, timely, and relevant information and they are more than ready to serve it.