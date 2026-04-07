Gazini Ganados brings personal advocacy to Miss Grand International All Stars bid

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Beauty queen and actress Gazini Ganados is set to return to the international pageant stage, carrying a more personal advocacy as she competes in the inaugural Miss Grand International All Stars in Thailand from May 18 to 30.

Ganados, who previously represented the Philippines in Miss Universe 2019, said her latest bid goes beyond competition, describing it as a platform to highlight issues tied to her identity as a Filipina–Palestinian.

The 2019 titleholder has long been associated with elderly care advocacy, but she said her focus has evolved following a personal reconnection with her Palestinian roots. After meeting her father post-Miss Universe, Ganados said she gained a deeper understanding of how conflict and displacement affect families across generations.

Her advocacy aligns with the MGI All Stars platform, which centers on calls to end war and violence.

Ganados is the fourth Filipina to join the All Stars edition, which gathers returning candidates from different countries. Organizers have positioned the event as a global stage for former contestants to champion social causes alongside pageantry.

Beyond pageants, Ganados has also expanded into acting under GMA Network’s talent arm, Sparkle. She recently appeared in the fantasy series “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” portraying one of the ancient Kambal Diwa.

While open to various roles, Ganados has expressed interest in action-driven projects, citing her preference for physically demanding performances.

As she prepares for the competition, Ganados said her goal is to represent both her heritage and advocacy on a broader stage, emphasizing substance alongside the pursuit of the crown.