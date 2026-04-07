PH investigating reports of Atong Ang in Vietnam – Remulla

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Tuesday, April 7, that the national government is now investigating reports claiming that gambling tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang has already left the country and is now hiding in Vietnam.

Ang is wanted for cases relating to the disappearance of cockfighting aficionados, or the missing sabungeros. The cases include kidnapping with serious illegal detention and kidnapping with homicide— both are non-bailable offenses.

Ang went into hiding after a court issued an arrest warrant against him.

Remulla had also expressed doubt that Ang would be able to establish any gambling business in Vietnam to widen his network, saying that the country has a communist government, which is very strict in terms of law and order.

“But we are verifying the raw information through our backchannels to confirm if he is really there. This information is about a month ago, and we are verifying it,” he added.

If indeed Ang was able to sneak out of the country, Remulla suspected that it could be the southern backdoor, or through Mindanao.

Ang was earlier reported to have been hiding in Cambodia, and there were suspicions that he was forced to move to Vietnam due to the ongoing crackdown on illegal gambling and online modus scams.

“I don’t know if he has connections there. It just came to my attention that he was there (in Vietnam),” said Remulla.

“In the underworld, they don’t leave any fingerprints behind. So, these are intelligence reports that we are validating and we continue to validate them,” he added.

Aside from Ang, authorities are also having difficulties in getting former Ako Bicol partylist representative Zaldy Co, who is facing serious cases relating to a multi-billion flood control scandal. (Aaron Recuenco)