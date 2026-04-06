Former La Salle star Mike Phillips joins ‘UP’s Maroon 5’ as San Juan’s newest Fab Five

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Following De La Salle University’s title win in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball tournament last December, Finals MVP Mike Phillips had yet to map out his next move, particularly his jump to the professional ranks.

But things became clearer months later as the high-flying Phillips made the leap to the pros after signing to the San Juan Knights in the upcoming Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Season 8 which fires off this Friday, April 10.

Early Monday, April 6, San Juan, which is looking to solidify its interior on both ends, officially announced its newest addition in Phillips, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward who recently concluded his UAAP career with two championships as a Green Archer.

Online sports sites Spin.ph and Tiebreaker Times had reported the development first last week.