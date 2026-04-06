Caloocan, Biñan co-host simultaneously SportsPlus MPBL openers on April 10

Caloocan and Biñan test their mettle when they co-host the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season inaugurals on April 10.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo tackles the Quezon City Black Bulls at 7 p.m. at the Caloocan Sports Complex, while Biñan Tatak Gel battles Gensan at the same time at the Alonte Sports Arena.

Opening games between San Juan and Pasay in Caloocan and Cebu and Rizal Province in Biñan will also be held simultaneously at 5 p.m. to usher in competition in the country’s biggest regional pro league, founded by sports legend Manny Pacquiao and headed by Commissioner Emmer Oreta.

The dual opening ceremonies are another milestone for the MPBL, which made its mark in local basketball annals by staging the first two games of its 2024 National Finals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Regular action of the 27-team, two-division (North and South) tournament begins on Saturday with a triple-bill at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Bulacan tangles with Paranaque at 4 p.m., Manila clashes with Mindoro at 6 p.m., and Batangas takes on Ilagan Isabela at 8 p.m.

Abra Solid North is the reigning North Division and national champion, sweeping South Division king Quezon Province in the best-of-five Finals. This year’s Finals will be a best-of-seven affair.