Alex Eala slips to No. 46, eyes possible Ostapenko rematch in Linz

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

A potential showdown with Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko looms for Alex Eala following the release of the main draw for the Upper Austria Ladies Linz set this week.

Eala finds herself in the upper half of the 32-player field, where she opens her campaign against hometown bet Julia Grabher on Tuesday, April 6 (Philippine time).

The WTA 500 tournament also signals the start of the Filipina’s clay season. A win over Grabher would arrange a second-round duel with fourth seed and 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko, who enjoys a first-round bye.

Eala and Ostapenko have already crossed paths twice — first during the Filipina’s breakthrough run at the 2025 Miami Open, where she stunned the Latvian in the Round of 64, and again at the Eastbourne Open a few months later, where Eala outlasted her in three sets.

Also looming as potential threats deeper in the draw are fifth seed Sorana Cirstea, seventh pick Li Ann, wildcard bet Sloane Stephens and top seed Mirra Andreeva. But Eala remains focused on the task at hand — her clash with Grabher.

It will be the first meeting between the two. Though currently ranked No. 89, the 29-year-old Austrian brings solid experience highlighted by two WTA 125 titles and 16 International Tennis Federation (ITF) singles crowns.

Meanwhile, Eala, who dipped one spot to No. 46 in the latest rankings after a week-long break, is coming off an impressive stretch, finishing in the quarterfinals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and reaching the Round of 16 in both Indian Wells and Miami.