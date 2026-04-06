Arci Muñoz, Angeli Khang, headline Jing’s high-energy Singapore launch

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

A-list Filipino hotties Arci Muñoz and Angeli Khang, together with award-winning film writer-director-singer-songwriter Nijel de Mesa took center stage as emerging social platform Jing rolled out its global debut in Singapore, recently.

Held at Hall 6 of Golden Village Funan in the Marina Bay district, the March 29 launch drew a full house and strong regional interest with top regional creators, media executives, and business leaders coming together.

The program leaned into entertainment rather than corporate formality with Swiss creator Marion Muller keeping everyone’s attention as host, while Singapore-based influencers Megan Foo and Kathy Wong also kept the crowd engaged with interactive segments.

Still, it was the appearance of Muñoz, Khang, and de Mesa that amplified the buzz. Their presence highlighted Jing’s push to bring together mainstream celebrities and digital creators in one space.

Chairman and co-founder Jing Turla outlined the platform’s direction: give creators more control over how they earn and grow their audiences, while building stronger communities around content.

During the keynote, founder and CEO Glen John Labasug pointed to a gap in today’s digital landscape, noting billions of users are active on social media, yet only a small percentage generate income.

He said, “Jing is designed to directly reward users for the effort they put in—something many creators have long been waiting for.”

CFO Veron Valle reinforced that message, describing the app as a space where creators can build, connect, and earn in more direct ways.

Jing is now available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store, targeting creators, entrepreneurs, and everyday users looking for new ways to turn engagement into income.