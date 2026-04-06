2 PNP commanders sacked, 4 cops detained over Good Friday shootout – Nartatez

Was it a legitimate police response, or a case of show of force gone wrong?

This is what Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. wants to find out as clearer information started to unfold in relation to a shootout in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, which led to the deaths of two policemen and a member of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Good Friday, April 3.

But this early, an angry Nartatez ordered the detention of four policemen who were among those who responded to the incident after receiving reports that some of those who responded were not uniform and were under the influence of liquor.

“I already directed the Regional Director (Police Regional Office 4B) to lock up the four policemen for responding without the knowledge of their chief of police,” said Nartatez.

“We do not cover up, we do not whitewash. We will make sure that those responsible will be held accountable,” he added.

Nartatez explained the firefight occurred during a wake near the correction officer’s home.

Following the initial report that some of the policemen involved were not in uniform and under the influence of liquor, Nartatez said he directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to conduct an investigation to come up with a clear picture of what happened with the intention of holding accountable those who violated the police procedures.

He assured that the investigation is impartial and coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is ongoing.

“We are thoroughly investigating this. The question that needs to be answered is why they were not in uniform at a time when we were in full alert status, and why are they under the influence of liquor,” said Nartatez.

“This would have not happened if the chiefs of police or provincial directors are truly guiding our personnel,” he added,

This prompted him to relieve two police commanders, noting that the incident would not have happened if the policemen were properly guided by their immediate commanders and that the response of the policemen during the shooting was not in accordance with police procedure.

He had also ordered the CIDG and the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) to expedite the investigation into the matter.

Criminal and administrative charges will be filed against those who would be found liable, the PNP chief said. (Aaron Recuenco)