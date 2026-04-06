BINI’s Jhoanna, SB19’s Stell, and Skusta Clee shine in Puregold’s heartfelt ‘Sari-Sari Stories’ finale

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Retail giant Puregold wraps up its “Sari-Sari Stories” series with a star-powered and surprisingly emotional finale featuring several of today’s biggest pop stars, namely Jhoanna Robles of BINI, Stell Ajero of SB19, and Skusta Clee.

Titled “Pangalan,” the episode goes beyond nostalgia, offering a relatable and grounded look at the humble sari-sari store, a cornerstone of Filipino daily life.

But instead of feeling like a corporate push, the film leans into personal storytelling, with its celebrity trio sharing memories that feel authentic, familiar, and deeply local.

Their anecdotes highlight how sari-sari stores are woven into the Filipino’s everyday routine, whether as quick stops for essentials or as unofficial neighborhood hubs.

It’s this lived-in perspective that gives the episode its emotional pull, transforming a simple retail concept into something far more human.

At its core, “Pangalan” reframes the sari-sari store as more than just a small business. It’s a tanungan (place to ask), tambayan (hangout), and takbuhan (go-to refuge), a space built on trust, accessibility, and community ties.

The storytelling captures this uniquely Filipino dynamic without overexplaining it, letting the familiarity do the work.

The finale follows earlier installments “Ways,” “The Sign,” and “The Witness,” but this time, the message lands with sharper focus. Beyond sentiment, it underscores the real economic role of sari-sari stores as entry points for entrepreneurship and steady sources of livelihood for many Filipino families.

Timing also plays a key role. With micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) gearing up for the annual Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Sari-Sari Store Convention this May, the campaign feels less like a one-off and more like part of a bigger push to spotlight grassroots businesses.

In the end, “Pangalan” reminds viewers that in every neighborhood, the sari-sari store isn’t just a shop. It’s a story.