Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal lend star power to Guy Ritchie’s ‘In The Grey’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The fans of Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal are apt to rejoice.

The two are teaming up for “In The Grey,” acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie’s newest action opus.

Distributed here by CreaZion Studios International, “In The Grey” follows rogue operatives Sid and Bronco, “good” bad guys tasked with stealing back billions from a ruthless despot, only to find themselves in a spiraling war of deception, chaos, and survival.

With its fast-paced narrative, swagger-driven characters, and kinetic energy, “In The Grey” reinforces CreaZion Studios’ commitment to bringing bold, globally competitive storytelling to Filipino audiences.

Anter “RJ” Agustin, CEO, CreaZion Studios shared: “At CreaZion Studios, we believe in bringing stories that excite, engage, and connect with audiences across borders. ‘In The Grey’ is exactly that kind of film—bold, entertaining, and driven by unforgettable characters. Through CreaZion Studios International, we are proud to continue expanding our reach in Southeast Asia and deliver world-class cinematic experiences to Filipino moviegoers.”

Real S. Florido, Chief Content Officer, CreaZion Studios added:

“What makes In The Grey stand out is its personality—it’s action-packed but never takes itself too seriously. The dynamic between Bronco and Sid gives the film its edge, blending humor, tension, and style in a way that audiences will truly enjoy. This is the kind of storytelling we want to champion—fun, bold, and globally appealing, yet relatable in spirit.”

“In The Grey” opens in Philippine cinemas starting May 13.