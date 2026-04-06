Sarah Lahbati impresses fans with fluent French on Netflix’s ‘The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Sarah Lahbati is winning over fans not just with her fashion style but also with her fluent French as observed during her guest appearance on “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties.”

The actress appeared in episode three of the show’s sixth season, where she explored luxury Paris real estate with a budget of €5 million (around P348 million).

But beyond her property search, it was her effortless French that caught attention.

Speaking entirely in French, Lahbati described her hectic schedule during Paris Fashion Week, balancing multiple shows, brand commitments, and time with her children.

Her fluency didn’t go unnoticed. Show host Valentin Kretz even pointed it out, prompting Lahbati to explain that she grew up in Geneva, a French-speaking city in Switzerland.

“I think and speak in English sometimes, so I forget words,” she admitted, still maintaining a smooth command of the language. She also shared a personal goal—hoping her children with actor Richard Gutierrez, Kai and Zion, might one day study in France.

During the episode, Lahbati toured a €4.75 million apartment designed by Virginie Renaut. While she praised its chic aesthetic, she noted it might lack the space she needs, especially considering how Filipino families often host relatives.

Her appearance on the show comes amid ongoing changes in her personal life, following her separation from Gutierrez in 2024.

Still, it’s Lahbati’s natural French-speaking ability—paired with her global lifestyle—that left a strong impression on fans, adding a new layer to her on-screen presence beyond acting and fashion.