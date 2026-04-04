Army denies maltreatment of ‘Ka Kaye’

The Philippine Army (PA) released photos on Black Saturday, April 4, to refute claims that a captured suspected female New People’s Army (NPA) rebel had been maltreated while in custody. The documentation showed 23-year-old Charlize Cameron Garzon, also known as “Ka Kaye,” interacting with soldiers after her capture in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, following a deadly encounter on March 29.

The Army’s 203rd Infantry Brigade (203rdIB) distributed the images to counter claims made by Karapatan that Garzon was abused after the clash in Sitio Salafay, Barangay Monteclaro, which also resulted in the death of Captain Dean Buen Oyando, 25.

“We want to emphasize that the military adheres to the Rules of Engagement (ROE), International Humanitarian Law (IHL), and human rights standards in handling captured terrorist suspects during legitimate encounters. The professionalism of our armed forces should not be doubted,” said Brigadier General Melencio Ragudo, commander of 203rdIB.

In the photos, Garzon was shown undergoing a psychological examination, speaking with her mother and sister, and reading a Bible during a spiritual session. First Lt. Vina del Campo also allowed her to use a cellphone to contact her family. Another image showed Garzon smiling while about to eat with 1Lt. Del Campo.

Ragudo clarified that Garzon was not maltreated but sustained minor scratches and insect bites while moving through the brush. She was later brought to San Jose Municipal Police Station for a medical check-up.

The 203rdIB noted that Garzon is considered a primary suspect in the death of Oyando since she was present at the encounter site.

The military also clarified that her case differs from Chantal Anicoche, a 24-year-old Filipina-American, who was rescued by the military during a separate encounter with the NPA in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro on Jan. 8.

“Let us follow the law. The family must adhere to due process of law, and Charlize must prove her innocence, considering she was present at the encounter,” Ragudo stated.

Earlier, human rights group Karapatan called for Garzon’s immediate release and raised concerns over her condition in detention.

“We raise the alarm on the possibility that Charlize is being subjected to torture and other forms of cruel and inhumane treatment to force her to admit to crimes she did not commit,” said Karapatan Secretary-General Cristina Palabay.

“They have violated Garzon’s rights since day one of her supposed arrest, portraying her as an armed individual through a staged photograph and building the narrative that she is a terrorist. The AFP and PNP have long acted as proud violators of human rights, going to great lengths to push these claims,” she added. (Martin Sadondong)