Alex Eala, Iga Swiatek reunited ahead of clay season

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala found herself reunited with world No. 2 Iga Swiatek as both players ramp up preparations for the clay-court season.

The Rafa Nadal Academy shared a photo on social media on Saturday, April 4, showing the two training together in Mallorca, Spain.

“Iga & Alex reunited at @rafanadalacademy,” the academy posted.

Eala is set to compete in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz from April 6 to 12, while Swiatek is entered in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany from April 13 to 19.

The two have trained together in the past and have also faced each other on tour.

They first met at last year’s Miami Open, where Eala stunned Swiatek in the quarterfinals during her breakthrough run. Weeks later, Swiatek got her revenge at the Mutua Madrid Open, prevailing in three sets.

Swiatek was also the guest of honor during Eala’s graduation at the academy a few years ago.