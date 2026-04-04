SportsTennis

Alex Eala, Iga Swiatek reunited ahead of clay season

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Rafa Nadal Academy)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Alex Eala found herself reunited with world No. 2 Iga Swiatek as both players ramp up preparations for the clay-court season.

The Rafa Nadal Academy shared a photo on social media on Saturday, April 4, showing the two training together in Mallorca, Spain.

“Iga & Alex reunited at @rafanadalacademy,” the academy posted.

Eala is set to compete in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz from April 6 to 12, while Swiatek is entered in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany from April 13 to 19.

The two have trained together in the past and have also faced each other on tour.

They first met at last year’s Miami Open, where Eala stunned Swiatek in the quarterfinals during her breakthrough run. Weeks later, Swiatek got her revenge at the Mutua Madrid Open, prevailing in three sets.

Swiatek was also the guest of honor during Eala’s graduation at the academy a few years ago.

Ateneo seeks win No. 9 vs Adamson
11-strong SMART-MVPSF PH taekwondo team eyes 1st World Championships gold
TIP drubs Black Mamba, gains PBA D-L quarters
‘It’s about time’: Eala sees bright future in PH tennis
Ronaldo targets more records as Juve closes in on title
Share This Article
Previous Article Army denies abuse of captured NPA rebel

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Army denies abuse of captured NPA rebel
Headlines News
Rockets win fifth straight at Jazz’s expense, clinch playoff spot
Basketball Sports
True to his promise, Taduran keeps IBF crown in grand fashion
boxing Headlines Sports
Lady police asset slain in Bacolod on Maundy Thursday
Headlines News