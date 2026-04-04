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Lady police asset slain in Bacolod on Maundy Thursday

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A SUSPECTED police asset was shot dead in Barangay Banago, Bacolod City on Thursday, April 2. (Police Station 3)

BACOLOD CITY – A 29-year-old woman, reportedly an asset of the police, was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding suspects in Barangay Banago on Maundy Thursday.

Police Capt. Rosalino Pugoy Jr., commander of Police Station 3, identified the victim as Bebe, who was riding a tricycle on her way home when the assailants appeared and shot her in the back. She was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities noted that the victim had no prior police record, although a family member had previously been jailed for a drug-related offense. Investigators suspect that she may have been targeted for allegedly serving as an informant in the campaign against illegal drugs.

A follow-up investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and identify the perpetrators. (Glazyl Masculino)

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