Rescuer admits to assaulting Thai actress Christine Gulasatree during emergency call

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Thai actress Christine Gulasatree has accused a rescuer of sexually assaulting her during a medical emergency—and the suspect has since confessed. According to reports, the 30-year-old actress sought help for severe breathing difficulties early on March 31 when a rescuer arrived at her unit.

“I had difficulty breathing… I really couldn’t take it anymore,” she said, describing the moment she called for urgent help.

Gulasatree claimed the rescuer took advantage of a brief moment when she was alone, stating, “He suddenly pulled up my shirt… and touched me several times… I wanted to cry.”

Authorities later arrested the suspect, identified as Nikorn, who reportedly admitted to indecently assaulting the actress and taking explicit photos before deleting them after the complaint was filed.

Christine has since spoken out, urging courage and self-belief: “If you hold the truth, please have faith in yourself, because the truth will always remain the truth.”