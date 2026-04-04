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Son also rises as Jimuel Pacquiao wins in style

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Jimuel Pacquiao (Photo by Jay Oh Otamias)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Jimuel Pacquiao fell short of winning in his debut, but he would not be denied for the second time — even making sure to do it in style

The eldest son of Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao finally lived up to his pedigree and scored a second round knockout victory over American Darrick Gates at the Pechanga Resort and Casino on Saturday, April 4.

The 25-year-old second generation hurt the former bareknuckle fighter with a four-punch combination to the body before connecting on a vicious right hook that knocked Gates down.

Groggy and knees still buckling, Gates fought through and managed to stand up only to be sent kneeling nce again by Pacquiao, who this time, unloaded a thudding right to the body.

Pacquiao’s performance was a huge improvement from his boxing debut where he almost lost to American Brendan Lally. He settled for a draw in his first professional bout.

Gates, on the other hand, slid to a 0-2 slate.

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