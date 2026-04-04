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Rising to the challenge: Eldrew Yulo advances to floor exercise final Cairo

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Karl Eldrew Yulo continued to draw raves in his young, flourishing career after qualifying in the floor exercise final in the Cairo leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Egypt on Saturday, April 4 (Philippine time).

The 18-year-old Yulo came in fifth among the eight qualifiers, posting 13.900 points after scoring 8.500 on his routine that has a 5.400 degree of difficulty.

Arsenii Dukhno topped the qualifiers with 14.533 points, followed by Colombia’s Camilo Vera (14.133), Daniel Marinov (14.000), and Norway’s Sebastian Sponevik (13.933).

Also in the finals are 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Rayderley Zapata of Spain (13.800), 2006 Doha Asian Games bronze medalist Li Hongyan of China (13.733), and Kazakhstan’s Altnykhan Temirbek (13.600).

Yulo hopes to follow up his breakthrough golden performance in the same apparatus at the Antalya leg held last month in Turkey.

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