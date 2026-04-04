Nitura, Cantada renew friendly rivalry with so much at stake

Games Sunday

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion)

9 a.m. – UST vs UE (Men)

11 a.m. – UST vs UE (Women)

3 p.m. – NU vs AdU (Men)

5 p.m. – NU vs AdU (Women)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

National University’s Sam Cantada is undeniably the best rookie of UAAP Season 88, while Adamson’s Shai Nitura is one of the league’s established stars having won the award last year.

So expect fireworks and many sub-stories when they rekindle their rivalry as their teams try to boost their respective Final Four bids on Easter Sunday, April 5, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

With four games left for well-rested squads, the three-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs and the Lady Falcons are expected to go all out as they intend to extend their winning ways and, more importantly, solidify their semis bids as the race tightens each playing date.

Second-running NU (7-3) and Adamson (6-4) clash at 5 p.m., in a match serving as the main event of the four-game bill that will also see host University of Santo Tomas (6-4) going up against UE (0-10) at 11 a.m.

The matches are crucial for NU, Adamson, and UST as a win would push them closer to a Final Four berth with league-leading La Salle already assured of a playoff berth with an immaculate 10-0 card.

Also in the semis picture is Far Eastern University which is also carrying a 6-4 card.

With the Tigresses likely to coast to an easy win having beaten the Lady Warriors with nary a trouble the first time they clashed, all eyes will be on NU-Adanson showdown.

For sure, it’s going to be a thriller.

Adding color to the game is the revenge factor since Nitura and company are out to avenge their 25-23, 25-19, 28-26 loss in the first round.

Also, this also marks the second time that Nitura and Cantada go up against each other being teammates during their celebrated HS days at Adamson that saw them win an MVP honors each.

In men’s contest, the six-peat seeking NU (8-2) aims to secure its fourth straight win over Adamson (2-8) and inch closer to No. 1 FEU (9-1), while UST (6-4) fights UE (2-8) for a rebound win that could solidify its semis post.