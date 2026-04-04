True to his promise, Taduran keeps IBF crown in grand fashion

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Pedro Taduran promised to go for a statement win.

And man, he delivered a resounding one.

The firepower of the Filipino champion was once again in full display, knocking out Mexican opponent Gustavo Perez Alvarez in the seventh round to retain his International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown at the Pechanga Resort and Casino on Saturday, April 4, in Temecula, California

Taduran sent Perez Alvarez down to the canvas thrice in the contest before a whistling left straight from the Filipino caught the Mexican on the chin to end the bout at the 1:34 mark of round seven.

The pride of Libon, Albay, who fought for the first time in the US, improved to a 20-4-1 record while Perez Alvarez just absorbed his second defeat in 18 matches.

Taduran actually had to shake off some jitters in the first two rounds as Perez Alvarez utilized his speed to go around the Filipino champion. The Mexican even connected on combinations including a big overhead left against Taduran.

That, however, was the last highlight from Perez Alvarez as Taduran began seizing control in the fourth when he went for the body to slow down the Mexican. A booming left to the body and another to the head sent Perez Alvarez down for the first time in the bout.

He went down with another body shot but managed to get back up just before the bell to end the fourth round.

Desperate for survival, Perez Alvarez tried to run away from Taduran but the Filipino went for the chase and caught the Mexican with another left for his third knockdown of the fight.