Pacquiao: The contract is for a ‘real fight’ and not an exhibition

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao has refuted the claims of Floyd Mayweather Jr. that their upcoming September fight is just mere exhibition and not an official bout.

The only eight division world champion stressed that they signed up for a professional fight when they both agreed for the second installment of their first bout, dubbed as the ‘Fight of the Century’.

“That’s what he’s feeling but he signed for a real fight,” said Pacquiao in response to Mayweather’s claims.

“The contract that we signed is for a real fight. I wouldn’t fight in an exhibition. It’s a real fight,” he added.

Mayweather, last week, made a U-turn saying that the fight was just an exhibition in contrast to what the streaming giant Netflix first announced.

“We don’t know the location of the fight. The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about. So, we don’t know if it’s a hundred percent going to be there. And this is not actually a fight, it’s an exhibition,” said Mayweather.

An exhibition meant that their professional record won’t be affected regardless of the outcome.

MP Promotions, on the other hand, warned Mayweather for a possible breach of contract should the fight doesn’t push through.

“Floyd Mayweather signed not one, not two, but three different agreements on three different dates with two different parties that ultimately got intertwined in the month of January,” MP promotions president Jas Mathur said in a separate interview with ESPN.

“And this is all related to his return to professional boxing. First one was on October 24th. The second one was on November 6th. Third one was on December 14th. He received money for all three agreements when he signed them. Not only that, but he’s also taken out an advance on his purse for his fight against Pacquiao.”