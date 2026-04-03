ICC to announce decision on FPRRD’s challenge vs jurisdiction on April 22

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is set to announce its judgment on the camp of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s case challenging the prosecutor over jurisdiction.

The chamber will deliver its judgment on April 22 at 7 p.m., Manila time, in a decision that will have been made by Presiding Judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza, Judge Tomoko Akane, Judge Solomy Balungi Bossa, Judge Gocha Lordkipanidze, and Judge Erdenebalsuren Damdin.

On Oct. 23, 2025, the Appeals Chamber first rejected the Duterte camp’s challenge against ICC prosecutor’s jurisdiction over his case, citing the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute.

But the prosecutors said ICC had jurisdiction over the Philippines as Duterte’s crime against humanity charges were purportedly committed at the time the country was still part of the Rome Statute.

Five days after the first decision, Duterte’s defense team submitted Notice of Appeal against the decision and submitted its Appeal Brief on Jurisdiction on Nov. 14, 2025.

Duterte is now facing crimes against humanity at the Hague following a confirmation of charges decided by ICC judges in February 2026.