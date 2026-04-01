Summer swing fuels Junior PGT boom in Luzon, Vis-Min Series

Junior golf shifts into high gear next week as the Junior Philippine Golf Tour launches its much-anticipated summer circuit, featuring the same two-series format for Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao contenders – but with renewed energy and heightened excitement from the country’s top and rising young players.

With many of the nation’s brightest junior golfers eager to showcase their skills, the tour promises a compelling mix of seasoned standouts and emerging talents across three age-group categories.

All eyes are set on the prestigious North vs. South Elite Junior Finals later this year, where the best of each region will once again battle for supremacy.

In a key move aimed at maximizing participation and performance, the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. have scheduled the entire tour during the summer months. This adjustment allows student-athletes to fully commit to competition without the burden of missing school – a major challenge in previous editions when tournaments were held during the academic year.

The shift also addresses persistent weather concerns. Last year, several legs were disrupted or postponed due to the rainy season, affecting momentum and overall scheduling. By staging the tour in the dry summer window, organizers hope to ensure smoother play, consistent conditions and an uninterrupted buildup to the finals.

The dual-series format kicks off simultaneously, with the Luzon leg opening April 6-8 at Mt. Malarayat in Lipa City, Batangas, while the Visayas-Mindanao campaign begins April 8-10 at Mactan Island in Cebu.

The Vis-Min series continues from April 13-15 at Alta Vista, also in Cebu, while Luzon players head to Summit Point in Lipa from April 14-16. The tour then moves north to Baguio, with John Hay Golf Club hosting the third Luzon leg from April 28-30, as Vis-Min players compete at Del Monte in Bukidnon from April 29 to May 1.

Subsequent stops include Sherwood Hills in Cavite (May 4-6) and Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro (May 5-7), followed by Riviera and Bacolod. The final eliminations will be held at Eagle Ridge for Luzon and Negros Occidental for Vis-Min.

Each series features six legs played across premier championship courses, offering young golfers a true test of skill, consistency and mental toughness. The JPGT is open to players aged 7 to 18 and follows a stroke play format for both boys and girls. Competitions in the 7-10 and 11-14 divisions will be contested over 36 holes, while the premier 15-18 category will be played over 54 holes.

Participants may compete in only one regional series, choosing either where they reside or were born. Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in each division per leg, with trophies given to the top three.

As the race toward the North vs. South Finals intensifies, players can join multiple legs, but only their best three results will count toward their final ranking, provided they compete in at least three tournaments.

At stake are coveted spots in the Elite Junior Finals set for Sept. 15-18 at The Country Club, where the top four players in each age category from both Luzon and Vis-Min will face off. The North squad will be looking to defend its title after last year’s dominant showing.

With ideal playing conditions, a streamlined schedule and a growing pool of passionate young golfers, this year’s JPGT summer series is shaping up to be a defining stage for the country’s next generation of golf champions.