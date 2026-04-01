Over 300,000 riders enjoy free jeepney rides in Manila

Manila’s Libreng Sakay program, launched by Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso to cushion the impact of high fuel costs, has already benefited over 308,000 passengers in just two days.

Data from the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) showed that on March 30, 129,665 passengers availed themselves of free rides.

By March 31, an additional 179,070 had taken advantage of the program, bringing the total to 308,735 beneficiaries within 48 hours.

The program deployed 1,442 public utility jeepneys (PUJs) servicing various routes across the capital, catering to commuters from Manila and nearby areas.

The initiative also provides financial support to participating PUJs, increasing assistance from ₱3,000 to ₱3,500 per jeepney, with 22 transport organizations joining.

This ensures that drivers and operators can maintain income while supporting the daily mobility needs of city residents.

“Sa panahon ng krisis, ang pamahalaang may malasakit ay kayang kumilos agad, umalalay, at maghatid ng agarang ginhawa sa mas nakararami,” the Manila local government said.

However, the city announced a temporary pause in operations, with no Libreng Sakay scheduled from Wednesday, April 1, to Sunday, April 5.

Services will resume after Holy Week, from Monday, April 6, to Wednesday, April 8, with the city assuring that the program will remain available to all commuters, regardless of residency.

The strong turnout in its early days underscores the continuing demand for accessible and affordable public transportation, especially as many Filipinos continue to grapple with rising fuel prices and fare costs. (Diann Calucin)