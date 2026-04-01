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Liza Diño, Ice Seguerra celebrate Stanford-bound daughter

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Celebrity couple Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño just had a full-circle, goosebumps kind of moment.

Their daughter, Amara, has just pulled off what can only be described as an academic triumph, earning acceptance into Stanford University, where she plans to pursue mechanical engineering.

The past week has been nothing short of an “emotional rollercoaster” for Liza. The family wasn’t just marking Amara’s milestone 18th birthday; they were also anxiously refreshing portals and emails, waiting for life-changing college decisions. When the Stanford acceptance finally came through, disbelief quickly gave way to overwhelming pride.

“I am a proud Stanford mom,” she wrote on social media, still in awe of her daughter’s journey.

Well, who wouldn’t be? Alongside Stanford, Amara also secured acceptances from Columbia University, University of California, Berkeley, and University of Southern California, while landing on the waitlist of Harvard University—a sweep that speaks volumes about her grit and potential.

What makes the victory even sweeter is the backstory.

Liza fondly recalled how Amara once struggled with math, even needing extra help to improve her grades. That same girl is now headed toward engineering at one of the top universities in the world.

“This isn’t luck. This is hard work. This is discipline,” Liza made clear, beaming with pride, as a mother should.

 

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