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VP Sara honors FPRRD, warns against ‘weaponization’ law

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte announces her intention to run for president in the 2028 national elections during a press briefing in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Santi San Juan)

Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday warned against the “weaponization of the law” and foreign interference in the country’s justice system as she marked the 81st birthday of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

She expressed gratitude to support groups, volunteers, and millions of Filipinos worldwide who organized celebrations in honor of her father’s birthday.

“But as we celebrate, we also stand firm. The defense of his rights is a defense of our national sovereignty,” she said.

Duterte emphasized the need for vigilance against the “weaponization of the law as well as the unconstitutional intrusion of foreign bodies that seek to bypass our own courts.”

“Our justice system must remain independent, serving only the mandate of the Filipino people and never the interests of foreign powers,” she declared.

She also paid tribute to her father’s leadership, saying it “truly prioritized the safety and dignity of every Filipino family.”

“To the Filipino people: thank you for being our strength. Through the storms and challenges, your resilience remains our inspiration,” she added, calling for a continued fight for the honor of the country. (Joseph Pedrajas)

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