Court approves inspection of KOJC sites linked to trafficking allegations

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 has approved the prosecution’s motion for an ocular inspection of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) properties in Metro Manila and Davao to provide a clearer understanding of the premises identified in the alleged qualified trafficking case against its founder, Apollo Quiboloy, and other co-accused.

In a nine-page order dated March 27, the court approved inspections of KOJC facilities in Pasig City, Quezon City, and Davao City. These include the KOJC Local Congregation in Barangay Rosario, Pasig; the KOJC Sauyo Compound in Barangay Sauyo, Quezon City; the KOJC Compound along the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway in Catitipan, Davao City; Jose Maria College in Sasa, Davao City; the KOJC Dormitory in Sasa, Davao City; and the KOJC Bible School Building also located in Sasa, Davao City.

The order stated that the inspection of KOJC properties in Pasig City and Quezon City is tentatively scheduled for April 27, while the inspection of properties in Davao City is set for May 18.

It also directed the prosecution and counsel for all the accused to be present during the ocular inspection.

The prosecution said in its motion that the inspection aims to help the court “verify facts that are not easily captured by photographs or testimonial evidence alone.”

“Here, the Court finds it necessary to conduct an ocular inspection of the following subject premises, as such inspection will materially assist the Court in obtaining a clearer and more accurate understanding of the locations where the alleged offenses of qualified trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation and labor trafficking were purportedly committed, and of the manner in which these properties were allegedly utilized as instruments in the commission of the offenses,” the order stated.

The RTC stressed that the inspection is authorized only to help the court in dispelling doubt, reaching a conclusion, or finding the truth.

“But it is not the main trial, nor should it exclude the presentation of other evidence which the parties may deem necessary to establish their case,” it added. (Richiely Canlas)