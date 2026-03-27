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₱3.5-M shabu seized at Port of Clark

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Customs officers at Port of Clark, together with the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID), intercepted a shabu shipment worth ₱3.536 million. (BOC photo)

Authorities at the Port of Clark intercepted a shipment of shabu worth ₱3.536 million, sent from Zambia and bound for Cavite, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced Thursday, March 26.

Customs officers flagged the parcel in coordination with the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID) after the X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) detected suspicious images.

A K-9 sniff test yielded a positive result, prompting a 100% physical examination.

During inspection, agents discovered a motor vehicle filter concealing the drugs inside five rectangular carbon-paper containers.

Laboratory testing confirmed the substance as methamphetamine hydrochloride, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

BOC-Port of Clark District Collector Jairus Reyes issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment for violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (R.A. No. 10863) in relation to R.A. No. 9165. Reyes commended examiners for their sharp profiling skills and vigilance in preventing illegal drugs from entering communities.

BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to the fight against illegal drugs, vowing to safeguard the welfare of Filipinos. (Odralim Villarez)

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