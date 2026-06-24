GMA Kapuso Foundation distributes aid to 5,000 families after Mindanao quake

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF) has conducted relief operations for communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao on June 8.

The earthquake, one of the strongest to hit the island in recent years, affected areas in General Santos City, South Cotabato, Sarangani, and Davao Occidental. The tremor displaced families and disrupted livelihoods across several communities.

In response, GMAKF mobilized relief efforts through its Operation Bayanihan program. The foundation organized the repacking of food packs and other essential supplies at the GMA Regional Station in General Santos City.

The relief goods were later distributed to 5,000 families in General Santos City and the municipalities of Glan and Malapatan in Sarangani province.

Logistical and security assistance was provided by Marchael Ventures Corporation, Universal Guardian’s Brotherhood RGI Alakdan General Santos City, FGBI Kabalikat Base R12, and units of the Philippine Army, including the 10th Infantry Division, 1002nd Infantry Brigade, 73rd Infantry Battalion, and 28th Infantry Battalion.

Volunteers from General Santos Doctors’ Medical School Foundation Inc., General Santos Foundation College Inc., STI College–General Santos, and Mindanao State University–General Santos also participated in the repacking and distribution activities.

Relief and recovery efforts continue in affected areas as communities work to recover from the earthquake’s impact.