Cantada, NU eye solo second; Nitura, Adamson gun for first back-to-back wins

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Games Saturday

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion)

9 a.m. – AdU vs UE (Men)

11 a.m. – AdU vs UE (Women)

3 p.m. – NU vs Ateneo (Men)

5 p.m. – NU vs Ateneo (Women)

Reigning champion National University looks to get back on the winning track and claim solo second when it takes on Ateneo while Adamson eyes its first win streak in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila Saturday, March 28.

Motivated to bounce back after a painful five-set marathon loss to the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws last weekend, the well-rested NU Lady Bulldogs are primed to bare their fangs anew against the Lady Eagles, whom they blanked in the first round earlier this month.

The three-peat seeking NU takes on Ateneo at 3 p.m., while the Shai Nitura-led Adamson hopes to end its win-loss trend at the expense of the slumping University of the East in their 11 a.m. collision.

The loss dropped NU to a share of second to third places with FEU, that’s why Cantada needs to persevere once again if she is to lead NU back on the winning track.

Despite the defeat, Cantada was awesome as she produced a superb triple-double of 20 points, 13 excellent digs, and 20 excellent receptions.

A win for the Regine Diego-mentored crew is crucial in its Final Four bid as the league nears its crucial stretch and bitter rival La Salle is way, way ahead in the standings with a 9-0 mark.

For NU fans, take note – the Lady Bulldogs have been regular fixtures in the semis especially during the celebrated days of Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon from Season 84 to 87.

But if Ateneo pulls off a stunner, there would be a mad but interesting chase for the three other semis berths with La Salle just needing just a win to make it to the next round. Adamson and UST are not far behind with similar 5-4 records.

Cantada, the favorite to bag this season’s Rookie of the Year plum, is again expected to spearhead the Lady Bulldogs alongside Vange Alinsug, Arah Panique, Chams Maaya, and Alexa Mata with Lams Lamina, Shaira Jardio, and Abegail Pono leading other departments.

Ateneo, which fresh off a 17-25, 25-27, 16-25 loss to Adamson, is hoping to snap its two-game slide with Zel Tsunashima, Zey Pacia, Alex Montoro, and Jihan Chuatico at the forefront.

Meanwhile, Nitura and Adamson are determined to chalk up their first winning streak.

The Season 87 ROY winner is likely to join forcse with Frances Mordi, Lhouiz Tuddao, Princess Dote and Fhei Sagaysay to anchor the Lady Falcons anew, while the Lady Warriors will lean on Khy Cepada, Nessa Bangayan, Bea Zamudio, and Angge Reyes.

In men’s games, defending champion NU (7-2) targets its third straight win against Ateneo in their 1 p.m. showdown, while Adamson (2-7) and UE (1-8) duke it out at 9 a.m. for a breakthrough win.