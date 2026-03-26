Pacquiao, 47, brushes off ‘too late’ talks over Mayweather rematch

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was quick to dismiss criticisms over his long-delayed rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr. set at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 19.

The two boxing greats agreed to a rematch 11 years after their first fight branded as the ‘Fight of the Century’ with Mayweather coming away with a unanimous decision victory.

But with the two already past their primes and Mayweather even coming out of retirement and fighting professionally for the first time since 2017, not a few fans and pundits felt the fight came a little too late already.

Critics even went as far as viewing the fight as a ‘money grab’ and providing little to no sporting relevance, citing their age and the underwhelming outcome of their first fight.

But Pacquiao brushed off such criticisms, stressing that they can still perform well even at this point of their careers.

“Hindi naman,” said Pacquiao in response to critics saying the fight was already too late.

“Hindi naman kami nagpabaya sa mga kundisyon namin,” he added during the launch of partnership between Pacquiao’s digital wallet MannyPay and digital entertainment and gaming company, DigiPlus at the Shangri-La The Fort in BGC.

Although already 47, Pacquiao has proven to have plenty of gas left in the tank after forcing a draw against former World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Mario Barrios during their fight in July last year.

Pacquiao was supposed to see action last January but the talks of a potential challenge against WBA champion Rolly Romero fell through.

The Filipino boxing great is also scheduled for a 10-round exhibition against Ruslan Provodnikov on April 18, which should serve as a tuneup fight for Pacquiao.

But even that isn’t a lock yet according to the veteran pug.

“Hindi pa sigurado,” said Pacquiao, who added he has begun light training for the fight.