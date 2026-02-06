4 dead in Cagayan de Oro landslide amid ‘Basyang’ onslaught

A family of four — two adults and two children — died after a landslide buried their newly built home in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, as Tropical Storm “Basyang” battered Mindanao, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Friday, Feb. 6.

The incident occurred at Zone-1 Sambulawan, Gabule Compound in Barangay Agusan, where the victims’ house was engulfed by soil and debris.

The landslide was reported to local police at 12:01 a.m., according to Cagayan De Oro City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Regional Director Antonio Sugarol.

A report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed that Basyang made landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.

Bayabas town is approximately 124 kilometers from Brgy. Agusan, Cagayan de Oro City.

So far, the storm has affected a total of 1,848 families composed of 6,152 persons across 21 barangays in Caraga (Region 13). The displaced individuals were reported in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte; and in the municipalities of Bayabas, Cortes, Hinatuan, Lingig, and Tandag City all in Surigao del Sur.

It also forced the displacement of 1,710 families or 5,847 individuals who now temporarily stay in 37 active evacuation centers, and 101 families or 268 persons seeking shelter with relatives or friends across the region.

Local officials also conducted pre-emptive evacuation for 2,198 families or 6,954 individuals in Region 13 and Central Visayas (Region 7) before the storm reached its peak intensity.

TRAVEL & SERVICE DISRUPTIONS

The NDRRMC said that the weather disturbance paralyzed travel and utility services in several provinces.

Power interruptions hit three cities and municipalities in Agusan del Norte and Surigao del Sur, both in Region 13.

Meanwhile, sea travel was hampered when authorities closed 41 seaports, leaving a total of 2,024 passengers and 907 rolling cargoes stranded in Regions 13 and 7, as well as Western Visayas (Region 6). The affected provinces include Antique, Capiz, Aklan, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Agusan del Norte, Butuan, and Surigao del Norte.

Classes were also suspended in 239 cities across Regions 6, 7, 13, and Negros Island Region (NIR). The affected areas were Capiz, Anqtique, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Further, work was also halted in 64 municipalities across Regions 7 and 13. The affected provinces were Bohol, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City, and Surigao del Sur. (Martin Sadongdong)