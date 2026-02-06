Impeachment process vs VP Duterte nears formal initiation

Two impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte have been transmitted to Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, advancing the process toward formal initiation.

House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil said she forwarded the complaints to the Speaker’s office on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 5.

This places the proceedings just two steps away from initiation, which becomes official once Dy refers the complaints to the Committee on Rules, and the rules panel endorses them to the Committee on Justice during plenary session.

Both steps can be completed in a single session day.

The next session day is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9.

“Upon receipt and verification of the complaints and their accompanying endorsements, the Office of the Secretary General forwarded the documents to the Office of the Speaker for appropriate action,” Garafil said in a statement.

She underscored that her office performs a ministerial duty and administrative function, guided at all times by the Constitution, the rules of the House, and long‑standing protocol.

The first verified impeachment complaint against Vice President Duterte was filed by members of the Makabayan coalition and endorsed by ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Co.

The Makabayan complainants include Francisca “France” Castro, Arlene Brosas, Liza Maza, Neri Colmenares, Renato Reyes Jr., Raymond Palatino, David Michael San Juan, David D’Angelo, Modesto Floranda, Ronaldo “Ka Jerome” Adonis, Eufemia Doringo, Jocelyn Andamo, Amirah Ali Lidasan, Jeffrey Ranoy, Francisco “Eco” Dangla III, Jandrie Layba, Erlinda Alfonso, Albert Pascual, Raymond Basilio, Cathleen Gaea de Guzman, Mhing Archie Gomez, Tiffany Faith Brillante, Francesca Mariae Duran, John Lesther Mercader, Sheila Mae Cupay, Raven Kristine Racelis, Allen Marc Ballesteros, Kenneth Alexander Castor, Justine Antonie Wagan, Santino Antonius Miguel Arroyo, Michael Troy Cabangon, John Paul Azusano, Zenaida Soriano, Maria Belinda Sevilla, John Andre Malaca Alcala, Geraldine Balingit, Aliyah Mikaela Cruz, Jomarie Shade Bayona, Keith Neil Xavier Señido, Aries Lingad Soledad, Lucky Oraller, Antonio Fajardo, Elizabeth Camoral, Mario Fernandez, and Ronnie Manalo.

Meanwhile Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima of and Akbayan Party-list Rep. Perci Cendaña endorsed the second impeachment complaint filed by representatives of progressive organizations and civil society groups.

The petitioners were Francis Joseph Aquino Dee, Sylvia Estrada Claudio, Teresita Quintos Deles, Eugene Louie Gonzales, Ma. Yvonne Christina Jereza, Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, Fr. Robert Paguia Reyes, Sister Susan Santos Esmile, Karl Patrick Suyat, Leah Lopez Navarro, Matthew Christian Silverio, Teodoro Baguilat Jr., Yzekiel Venn Rivera, Anna Cubacub, Alicia Murphy, Rowena Amon, and Josua Fred Tolentino Mata.

Last Wednesday, Feb. 4, the justice panel chaired by Batangas 2nd district Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro dismissed the two impeachment complaints filed against President Marcos. They were found insufficient in substance.

The particular complaints were initiated last Jan. 26. (Ellson Quismorio)