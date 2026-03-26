2nd World Slasher Cup slated in May at Big Dome

The World Slasher Cup (WSC) has opened registration for the second edition of its 2026 tournament, scheduled from May 19 to 25 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Following the successful staging of its 9‑cock Invitational derby from January 26 to February 1 earlier this year, the WSC returns to the Big Dome for another week‑long competition featuring elite breeders and gamefowl from the local and international cockfighting circuit.

“This second edition continues the standards that have defined the World Slasher Cup over the years,” said Irene L. Jose, chief operating officer of Uniprom Inc. which manages the Smart Araneta Coliseum. “We anticipate strong participation as the tournament remains grounded in its long‑standing tradition and integrity.”

Known as the “Olympics of Cockfighting”, the World Slasher Cup is regarded as one of the most established and closely followed derby competitions in the sport. First held in 1963 at the historic Big Dome, it has become an annual global event that regularly attracts top breeders and their prized bloodlines for a series of closely watched matches.

The upcoming edition will follow the traditional six‑day tournament format. Elimination rounds are scheduled on May 19 and 20, followed by the semifinals on May 21 and 22. The final qualifying bouts will be held on May 24, with the tournament concluding on May 25 to determine the overall champion.

In the first edition of the World Slasher Cup 2026, held earlier this year, the entries of Rod Advincula/ Tata Rey Briones/ Tony Kho (Greengold SPRTN-2), Don Guam/ Nad Mendoza (V Boyz NM), Jonarie Fortaleza/ Robert Santiago (Rueda 5 Gallera De Legaspi-1), and Biboy Enriquez (Firebird Angels) finished with 8-1 win-loss records and shared the championship. Meanwhile, the entries of Pep Goitia/ Alvin Aranez (Alab 2028-Red 2 Feb/ 24 S Ynares) also scored eight points during the pre-finals.

The latest champions join a roster of past World Slasher Cup titleholders that includes Mike Formosa, Ray Alexander, Patrick Antonio, Ed Apari, and Biboy Enriquez, among others.

Interested participants may visit www.worldslashercup.ph or their Facebook page for more details. Applicants will be required to undergo screening process from the Derby Office prior to acceptance to the Invitational 9-cock Derby.