Youngsters shine, build bonds in IRONKIDS Davao

Zachary Da Silva and Lauren Lee Tan demonstrated grit and composure as they topped their respective divisions in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Davao aquathlon at the Bago Aplaya Esplanade along the Davao City Coastal Road over the weekend.

Da Silva ruled the boys’ 13-15 division, clocking 11:57.76 over the 250m swim and 2km run, edging Jacob Sia (12:29.00), with Alexander Cayetano finishing third (12:54.48).

Tan, meanwhile, stamped her class in the girls’ premier side, finishing in 12:48.67 to narrowly beat Ethana Go (13:24.48) and Thea Zozobrado (13:53.55).

Beyond the tight finishes, the event also served as a celebration of camaraderie, perseverance and shared dreams among young athletes, pushing each other to excel while sharing smiles, encouragement, and even post-race congratulations at the finish line.

In the boys’ 11-12 class, Nathan Samputon clinched gold in a close contest, clocking 10:18.06 in the 200m swim and 1.5km run. Therrence Paulter and Ralph Pitogo also delivered strong performances, reflecting the depth of talent in the field.

Angel Da Silva topped the girls’ 11-12 division, highlighting how the sport continues to inspire families and communities alike.

In the 9-10 category, Alfonso Sumabat dominated the boys’ race, while Althea Arciaga emerged victorious in the girls’ side, both embodying determination and joy in competition.

The youngest participants, aged 6-8, brought energy and enthusiasm to the course. Johan Santos and Georgina Sumaje topped their divisions, but every finisher drew cheers – proof that in grassroots sport, participation is as meaningful as podium finishes.

The event also featured a kids’ run and marked a milestone with the participation of nine neurodivergent athletes. Their presence reinforced a powerful message – the sport is evolving into a more inclusive space where every child, regardless of ability, can compete, belong, and thrive.