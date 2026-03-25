Gunman in retired cop’s slay claims solo robbery plot

The gunman in the fatal shooting of retired Manila policeman George Capistrano claimed he acted alone in planning the robbery, insisting he kept half of the P600,000 proceeds after selling the victim’s jewelry.

During a media interview on Tuesday, March 24, Albert Magdaraog, 27, alleged that getaway driver Liegem “Biboy” Bulalacao Young sold the ring and took P300,000 before fleeing to Arayat, Pampanga. This contradicts Biboy’s earlier testimony that he only kept P100,000 and that Magdaraog sold the jewelry.

Magdaraog admitted he feared surrendering upon learning Capistrano was a retired Manila Police District officer. He said he shot the victim after seeing Capistrano allegedly draw his firearm when he noticed the tail.

Authorities arrested Magdaraog and his partner, 23-year-old “Maria Christina,” in Santa Rosa, Laguna, between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. on March 24, based on a standing warrant issued by Baguio City Branch 3 also for robbery.

Police also charged Maria Christina with obstruction of justice for harboring Magdaraog during the manhunt.

Magdaraog denied having a protector or financier, citing his history of being in and out of jail for theft since age 24, specifically around 2024–2025.

He rejected claims of leading an organized group, saying he only stole with Biboy, whom he accused of taking Capistrano’s gun after the incident.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has informed Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong of Magdaraog’s arrest in connection with the city’s court warrant.

Magdaraog asked Capistrano’s family for forgiveness and expressed regret for the killing. (Odralim Villarez)