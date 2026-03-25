Slots to Sipalay Open up at Nuvali beach volley tourney

The champions in the Beach Volleyball Republic Nuvali Open which is set on Saturday at Nuvali Sand Courts in City of Santa Rosa, Laguna will get an added reward.

The gold medalists in the first leg of the BVR on Tour for the year will qualify directly to the Sipalay Open slated from May 9 to 10 at the Poblacion Beach.

The BVR returns to Negros for the Sipalay leg where the country’s top beach volleyball players, from the national team, club and collegiate will compete against international contenders along with local squads and provincial hopefuls.

Registration for the BVR Sipalay Open is now ongoing with maximum of 12 teams per division.

The BVR sets the stage for rising athletes at the beautiful Sipalay coastline, a destination for competition and a celebration of Philippine beach culture.

There’s no entrance fee for those who will watch at the venue.

Two years ago, University of Santo Tomas’ Sofiah Pagara and Khy Progella completed a perfect run in the women’s division, while the New South Wales Phoenix of Australia’s Killian Donovan and Jett Graham emerged as men’s champions in Sipalay.

The 2026 season of the BVR on Tour opens this weekend in Nuvali with a total of 40 teams, 16 in women, 16 men and eight in the new U18 girls category, have entered the two-day tournament which will also feature Alas Pilipinas stalwarts.

The BVR will also celebrate the historic feat of the Alas Pilipinas women’s team which gave the country its first-ever beach volleyball gold medal in the Thailand Southeast Asian Games last year, with a special meet and greet session with the champions on Sunday.