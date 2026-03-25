Nitura, Falcons outlast Eagles for rebound win

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Shai Nitura took charge down the stretch and powered Adamson past Ateneo, 25-17, 27-25, 25-16, to score a bounce-back win in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday March 25.

Nitura, last year’s Rookie of the Year, scored their last four points after getting tied at 23-all, highlighted by her service ace that closed out the tight second set, before they completely demolished the Blue Eagles in the next period.

Adamson returned to the win column and hiked its tally to 5-4, tying with host University of Santo Tomas at fourth in the standings, while Ateneo absorbed its eighth defeat in nine games at seventh.

Adamson swept the Katipunan-based squad this season after carving out a 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 win in their first encounter last Feb. 15.

“We need to be consistent always talaga sa aming ginagawa, especially galing kami sa talo nung nakaraan, so kailangan naming bumawi and kailangan naming mag-grind talaga nang todo, hard work so that makapasok kami sa Final Four,” said Adamson head coach JP Yude.

The former super rookie dazzled with 25 points on 19 attacks, four blocks, and two aces along with two excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions. One of Adamson’s lethal duo in Fraces Mordi uncorked 15 points, three digs and 12 receptions.

“Sa tingin ko po the only thing naman na magagawa ko for the team is to be consistent as well, to start the consistency, do the work so that they can see the work and makapagfollow din sila,” said Nitura.

Nitura and Mordi are listed as two of the top candidates for the Most Valuable Player after placing second and fourth, respectively, in overall statistical points race behind UST’s Angge Poyos.

Fhei Sagaysay shone as well for the JP Yude-mentored crew with four points, 10 digs and seven excellent sets, while Princess Dote and Lhouiz Tuddao conspired for 10 points.

Alex Montoro and Zel Tsunashima topscored for Ateneo with nine points each, while Zey Pacia and Jihan Chuatico both contributed eight points in a losing effort.

Adamson and Ateneo immediately return to action this Saturday, March 28, as they tangle with University of the East (0-9) and reigning champion National University (6-3), respectively, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.