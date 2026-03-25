Lady Spikers frustrate Tigresses after gutsy third-set comeback, improve to 9-0

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Angel Canino lost to Angge Poyos in their scoring duel but it was the La Salle ace who smiled radiantly and sweetly at the end of their UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, March 25.

Canino scored only 17 points but those were enough to lead the Lady Spikers to a thrilling 25-12,18-25, 25-23, 25-14 win over Poyos and the University of Santo Tomas.

In her effort to boost her MVP bid, Poyos scattered 20 points that all but went down the drain as the Lady Spikers rampaged to their 9th straight win.

After coasting to a convincing opening set win and dropping the second set, the Lady Spikers appeared headed to defeat when they found themselves behind by 8, 12-20, in the third, no thanks to Poyos’ thunderous spikes.

Unperturbed, Canino, Lilay Del Castillo and Shane Reterta orchestrated a blazing13-3 counter attack that completed their comeback and put La Salle closer to a semis berth. La Salle now swept UST in their last two meetings with the former also winning in straight sets in their first-round tussle.

“Ni-remind ko lang ‘yong mga bata, sabi ko dahil aggresive ‘yong kalaban… kailangan ilaban lang ‘yong bawat situation, gawan ng paraan kung ‘di bagay do’n sa ini-expect nila,” said La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus.

“So, ilaban lang hanggang maipanalo ‘yong situation, buti nag-work naman, unti-unting iginapang ‘yon score, hanggang makarating do’n sa end game,” he added.

Canino highlighted her offensive brilliance with 15 spikes and two blocks that came with seven excellent digs and five excellent receptions. Shevana Laput chipped in 14 points and five digs.

“Siguro kung makikita namin na gusto naming manalo, mas eager po ako and ‘yong team na habulin and maunahan po sila, kasi ‘di po naman tapos ang game hanggang ‘di pa umaabot sa 25,” said Reterta.

Also starring for the Lady Spikers were Reterta, Amie Provido, and Del Castillo who logged 10, nine, and seven points, respectively. Eshana Nunag shone off 20 excellent sets, four digs, and three points, while Lyka De Leon posted 11 digs and 10 receptions.

Poyos, on the other hand, had 19 attacks and one block, seven digs and 12 receptions, while Reg Jurado and Blessing Unekwe added 12 and eight points. Cassie Carballo, for her part, collected 19 excellent sets on top seven points, and two digs in a losing effort.