ABAP, Telescoop shake hand for 5-year partnership to boost grassroots program

THE Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) has formalized a partnership with the PLDT Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Telescoop) through the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday at the Cignal Office.

The five-year agreement is aimed at strengthening grassroots boxing development in the country centered on social and community development initiatives, with Telescoop committing financial support worth P500,000 a year dedicated to the growth of promising youth boxers under ABAP’s program.

“It’s heartwarming because usually, the support comes when the boxers are already winning. This partnership is really focused towards our aspiring 15-under and 17-under boxers as we try to help not only their training and development but also their educational and psychosocial needs,” said ABAP president Marcus Manalo.

Telescoop underscored its commitment to empowering athletes and investing in youth development through sports.

“It’s more than just a corporate social responsibility. There’s a lot of quality that is reflected between the cooperative and sports and the biggest of which is the resilience that we try to always overcome the odds,” said Telescoop chairperson Benedicto M. Portugal II.

The annual donation will help cover training expenses, competition needs, and educational support, ensuring young athletes can pursue both sporting excellence and academic growth.

“It’s a holistic approach. We found out that these young boxers also want to study, so we want to help them with that in preparing for their lives beyond the sport,” said Telescoop vice chairperson Hector M. Profeta.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision between ABAP and Telescoop as the two parties aim to nurture disciplined, well-rounded athletes while creating more opportunities for aspiring boxers nationwide.