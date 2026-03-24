Perpetual netters dominate NCAA soft tennis

The University of Perpetual Help juniors and seniors teams successfully defended their crowns in the NCAASeason101 Soft Tennis Championship at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Court in Malate, Manila, Tuesday, March 24.

Led by the Nuguit brothers Sherwin, Potpot and Samuel, the Altas blanked the College of St. Benilde Blazers, 3-0, to extend their reign for another year.

The Junior Altas, on the other hand, completed a sweep of the double round elims on the way to retaining their title.

Not fortunate, however, were the Lady Altas who bowed to two-time champion College of St.Benilde in the women’s division.

Present during the awarding rites were UPH ManCom Representative Frank Gusi and Melchor Divina of Mapua.

Gibson Nochefranca led the big winners for Perpetual after winning MVP award in the Juniors Division. Also feted were Samuel Reane Nuguit and Sherwin Nuguit as MVP and Freshman and Rookie of the Year winners in the men’s division, Sammy Nuguit as Coach of the Year, and Airies Tanawan as Rookie of the Year in the women’s side.

Vanzidrick Rosalinda of SBU took the Freshman and Rookie of the Year while Benilde’s took the women’s MVP.