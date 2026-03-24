Marcos urges PUV cooperation as bus fuel subsidy begins

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rolled out on Tuesday, March 24, a ₱10,000 fuel subsidy for each bus unit nationwide, urging public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators to continue “being part of the solution” in easing the burden of soaring oil prices on commuters.

Speaking at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on March 24, Marcos said the cash assistance will be distributed digitally to bus operators across the country.

He stressed that the government is working to cushion the impact of global oil price fluctuations while keeping fares manageable for the riding public.

“So, tulungan ninyo naman kami para ‘yung mga ating riding public ay hindi masyadong mahirapan, unang-una, at hindi sila masyadong mabigatan sa pamasahe dahil nga alam naman natin kung ano ‘yung pangyayari – nagbabago ‘yung presyo ng langis all over the world,” Marcos told bus operators.

The President underscored the importance of cooperation between government, drivers, and operators to sustain the transport system.

“We are always in need of assistance and support and cooperation with the operators, with the drivers,” he said, asking them to keep the system running smoothly.

Marcos also encouraged operators to raise concerns or propose improvements:

“Kung mayroong maging problema o kung mayroong sa palagay ninyo maging mas magandang sistema o to make it easier, make it faster, make it more convenient for you, for the riding public, sabihan niyo kami,” he said.

“And kung palagay namin ay kaya naming gawin para pagandahin pa ang sistema, please tell us. Dahil ang gusto natin is very – as convenient as possible, as easy as possible, at as quick – ‘yung mabilis as possible.”

He expressed confidence that with the support of operators and the private sector, the country can withstand the effects of Middle East tensions on oil prices.

The nationwide distribution of the ₱10,000 fuel subsidy per bus unit began Tuesday. (Betheena Unite)